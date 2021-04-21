Herbert R. Horwitz, of Rockville, died on April 15. He was a day shy of his 91st birthday. Herbert was a Korean War veteran and retired as deputy chief of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Claudette Leveque Horwitz; his children, Michele (Bruce) Cornwell and Alexander (Shelly) Horwitz; and his grandchildren, Daniel, Benjamin, Michael and Joey Cornwell and Nicholas and Jacob Horwitz. He is the dear brother of Michael (Michele) Horwitz. He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Margaret Horwitz, and by his son, David Horwitz. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.