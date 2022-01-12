Here are ways to spend the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Jan. 15 is the birthday of the civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The national holiday in his name falls on Jan. 17. Across greater Washington, synagogues and Jewish community centers will celebrate his life and legacy with worship, music, speakers and acts of service.
Laurie Albert, community engagement director of the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, said that MLK’s values are very much in alignment with Jewish values in terms of taking care of your community and giving back.
“It’s about working with everybody to make these mitzvah moments happen throughout the year,” Albert said. “And I think it’s really important for families to have their kids take part in learning how to give back early on.”
Here are a few of the events that will commemorate the day and week:
Jan. 13 to 17
Volunteer Fairfax Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend of Service
10 a.m. to noon
Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia
8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax
Cost: Free
Registration for virtual event: bit.ly/3zGST5Y
Jan. 14
MLK Shabbat: Visions of Freedom and Justice
7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Sixth & I Historic Synagogue
600 I Street NW, Washington, D.C.
Cost: $8
Registration for in-person and Zoom options: bit.ly/32Z3EVB
Jan. 14 to 17
Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend at Adas Israel
5 to 9 p.m.
Adas Israel Congregation
2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Cost: Free
Registration: bit.ly/3GfIvEX
Jan. 15
Advancing Climate Action and Social Equity: Lessons from the Torah
9 a.m.
Tifereth Israel Synagogue
7701 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Registration for in-person event:
bit.ly/3qbJjF6
Registration for Zoom event: bit.ly/3GunO8t
The Challenge of Climate Change, Sustainability & Food Insecurity in Black Communities
1:30 p.m.
Tifereth Israel Synagogue
7701 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Registration for Zoom event: bit.ly/3JWhfxs
Jan. 15
Havdalah and Sing for Justice
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Adas Israel Congregation
2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Cost: Free
Registration for Zoom event:
bit.ly/34HqnWD
Jan. 16
The Afro-Semitic Experience
2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center
1529 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Cost: $19
Registration: bit.ly/3r1DAB3
Jan. 17
MLK Day of Service
9 a.m. to noon
Congregation Etz Hayim
2920 Arlington Blvd., Arlington
Registration for virtual event: bit.ly/33hozCU
Registration for in-person event:
bit.ly/3r2RNhc
MLK Jr. Day of Service
10 a.m. to noon
Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington
6125 Montrose Rd., Rockville
Cost: $8
Registration: bit.ly/3faNNFC
MLK Jr. Day of Service
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Washington Hebrew Congregation
3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington, D.C.
Cost: Free
Registration for in-person and Zoom options: bit.ly/3f6wKor