Here are ways to spend the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

Jan. 15 is the birthday of the civil rights leader Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The national holiday in his name falls on Jan. 17. Across greater Washington, synagogues and Jewish community centers will celebrate his life and legacy with worship, music, speakers and acts of service.

Laurie Albert, community engagement director of the Pozez Jewish Community Center of Northern Virginia, said that MLK’s values are very much in alignment with Jewish values in terms of taking care of your community and giving back.

“It’s about working with everybody to make these mitzvah moments happen throughout the year,” Albert said. “And I think it’s really important for families to have their kids take part in learning how to give back early on.”

Here are a few of the events that will commemorate the day and week:

Jan. 13 to 17

Volunteer Fairfax Martin Luther King, Jr. Weekend of Service

10 a.m. to noon

Pozez JCC of Northern Virginia

8900 Little River Turnpike, Fairfax

Cost: Free

Registration for virtual event: bit.ly/3zGST5Y

Jan. 14

MLK Shabbat: Visions of Freedom and Justice

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Sixth & I Historic Synagogue

600 I Street NW, Washington, D.C.

Cost: $8

Registration for in-person and Zoom options: bit.ly/32Z3EVB

Jan. 14 to 17

Martin Luther King Jr. Weekend at Adas Israel

5 to 9 p.m.

Adas Israel Congregation

2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Cost: Free

Registration: bit.ly/3GfIvEX

Jan. 15

Advancing Climate Action and Social Equity: Lessons from the Torah

9 a.m.

Tifereth Israel Synagogue

7701 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Registration for in-person event:

bit.ly/3qbJjF6

Registration for Zoom event: bit.ly/3GunO8t

The Challenge of Climate Change, Sustainability & Food Insecurity in Black Communities

1:30 p.m.

Tifereth Israel Synagogue

7701 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Registration for Zoom event: bit.ly/3JWhfxs

Jan. 15

Havdalah and Sing for Justice

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Adas Israel Congregation

2850 Quebec St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Cost: Free

Registration for Zoom event:

bit.ly/34HqnWD

Jan. 16

The Afro-Semitic Experience

2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Edlavitch DC Jewish Community Center

1529 16th St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Cost: $19

Registration: bit.ly/3r1DAB3

Jan. 17

MLK Day of Service

9 a.m. to noon

Congregation Etz Hayim

2920 Arlington Blvd., Arlington

Registration for virtual event: bit.ly/33hozCU

Registration for in-person event:

bit.ly/3r2RNhc

MLK Jr. Day of Service

10 a.m. to noon

Bender Jewish Community Center of Greater Washington

6125 Montrose Rd., Rockville

Cost: $8

Registration: bit.ly/3faNNFC

MLK Jr. Day of Service

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Washington Hebrew Congregation

3935 Macomb St. NW, Washington, D.C.

Cost: Free

Registration for in-person and Zoom options: bit.ly/3f6wKor

