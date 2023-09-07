On Aug. 24, Herman Kleine, of Fairfield, Conn., formerly of Washington, D.C., died at age 103. He received a bachelor of science degree in 1941 from State University New York at Albany; a master of arts degree in 1942 from Clark University, and a doctor of philosophy degree in 1951 from Clark University.Among the positions he held were: Researcher for National Industrial Conference Board, 1946.

Economist ECA, Mutual Security Agency, The Hague, Netherlands, 1949-1953. National War College, 1961-1962. Agency for International Development adviser United States Mission to United Nations, New York City, 1962-1964.

Deputy director United States Agency for International Development mission to Brazil, 1967-1969. Associate United States coordinator Alliance for Progress, 1969-1970. Deputy United States coordinator, assistant administrator Latin American Bureau Agency for International Development, Washington, 1971-1976. Consultant, mediator, since 1986. Member U.S. delegation United Nations General Assembly, 1962, 63.

Organizational involvement and awards include: Member Kappa Phi Kappa. Recipient Agency for International Development Distinguished honor award, 1973. Superior Honor award Department State, 1976. Distinguished Alumnus award State University New York at Albany, 1977; named to Hempstead, New York School District Hall Fame, 1986.

He is survived by his children, Joseph Kleine and Michael Kleine; and grandchildren, Suzanne Kleine, Sarah Kleine, Dan Kleine, Harold Kleine and Phillip Kleine. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Paula Kleine, and his parents, Max and Fannie (Schechter) Kleine.