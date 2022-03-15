High-ranking Maryland Democrat Barbara Goldberg Goldman resigns after racially-insensitive email is leaked

Barbara Goldberg Goldman stepped down as deputy treasurer for the Maryland Democratic Party on Monday, after an email she sent questioning Black Democratic candidates’ electability for Maryland governor was released, according to The Washington Post. She is a founding board member and vice chair of the Jewish Democratic Council of America.

“We do not condone or support the comments in Goldberg Goldman’s email,” Yvette Lewis, the Maryland state Democratic chair, wrote in the announcement of resignation. “They do not represent the values of the Maryland Democratic Party.”

Goldberg Goldman sent the email in December while discussing with Democratic insiders her decision to endorse former U.S. Labor Secretary Tom Perez, according to online publication Axios. The company published it in an article a day before her resignation:

“Consider this: Three African-American males have run statewide for Governor and have lost. Maryland is not a Blue state. It’s a purple one. This is a fact we must not ignore. In the last 20 years, only eight have been with a Democratic Governor. We need a winning team. IMHO,” she said in the email.

Critics of the comments include former U.S. Secretary of Education John B. King who said that his family is proof of the strides the nation has made with electing Black government officials.

“This kind of backwards thinking has no place in the future of the Democratic Party in Maryland, nor is it acceptable coming from a party official. As someone whose family went from being enslaved in a cabin in Gaithersburg to serving in the cabinet of the first Black president in just three generations, my family’s story is a testimony to the progress that Black Americans can achieve,” King said in a statement to Axios.

Goldberg Goldman was on the executive committee and board of the National Jewish Democratic Council and co-chair and chair of its Women’s Leadership Network. She has since apologized for the email and said that it doesn’t reflect her character or her support of Black Democratic candidates.

“I regret making the statement,” she said in an email to The Washington Post. “It neither accurately expresses nor depicts my views, and does not represent my lifelong commitment to supporting Democratic causes and candidates.”

[email protected]