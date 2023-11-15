Hilda Adele Plisko of Rockville, Md., passed away on Nov. 6 at the age of 93. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Richard Plisko; devoted mother of Alan (Sue) Bogan, Miriam Bogan and Marc (Joan) Plisko; loving sister of Marcia (Stan) Atkin.

Hilda is also survived by her four grandchildren Sam Bogan (Debbie Bogan), Sivan Bogan, Theodore Plisko and Eleanor Plisko, and by her three great grandchildren, Rachel Bogan, Ben Bogan and Riley Bogan. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice-Casy House or Charles E. Smith Life Communities (CESLC).