On Aug. 23, Hilde J. Hofmann, of Rockville, passed away at age 101. Beloved wife of the late Ernst Hofmann; devoted mother of Emily Hofmann (Kenneth Winer) and the late Lewis Hofmann; cherished grandmother of Michael and Jessica Winer. Donations may be made to B’nai Israel Congregation, Hadassah or Charles E. Smith Life Communities. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel