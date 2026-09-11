Holidays Are a Family Affair at Clarksburg Chabad

The Passover Seder is traditionally centered around the children at the table, and so is the Jewish New Year, according to Rabbi Yossi Kagan.

“Rosh Hashanah is the head of the Jewish year,” Kagan said. “Like the head that runs the body, the whole year really goes off the head: this day. Children are such an integral part of the year, of the Jewish community [and] of our family, so they’re definitely going to be a big part of [the High Holidays].”

When Washington Jewish Week first spoke with the Kagans about the spring opening of Chabad of Clarksburg and Germantown, the couple had six children. That number is now seven, following the recent birth of their daughter, Malka.

The Kagans’ kids are an “integral part of every holiday.” They often pitch in to help set up for Chabad events, whether assembling chairs for services or peeling potatoes for Chanukah latkes.

“The biggest help is helping in the kitchen,” Rabbi Kagan said. “Some of them can even bake cakes. They all want to help. They all love to help.”

Because the children range in age from 2 months to 10 years, the Kagans give out “jobs” that are age-appropriate.

“Peeling is a very popular one in our house, where the children love to peel and to help Mommy in the kitchen,” Rabbi Kagan said, joking that 2-month-old Malka is just a year out from being able to help too.

The kids also set the table for 30 to 40 holiday guests and help make attendees “feel at home” upon arrival at the Clarksburg residence.

“Some of them are shy, some are outgoing, but once they warm up to people, they always feel great being around them,” Rabbi Kagan said.

But at the end of the day, the kids are still kids. “Not always are they running to help,” Rabbi Kagan said.

“They definitely show passion and they love to help out a lot of the time, and I feel that the reason for that is because it’s not just, ‘Here, do this’ … but rather, they feel a part of something,” he added. “We’re building Jewish community.”

Marking their first High Holidays in a new community, the Kagans will host Erev Rosh Hashanah services on Sept. 11, followed by a dinner.

“This is the first Rosh Hashanah that we’re hosting High Holiday services,” Rabbi Kagan said. “It’s a very big deal, and [our children are] part of it, so they feel like partners with us in it, and so it makes them much more excited. They feel ownership in it.”

The dinner consists of Rebbetzin Chanie Kagan’s “famous pomegranate-glazed brisket,” round challahs, chicken, salmon with leek, carrots, salad, a fish head and apples and honey.

“Whoever comes definitely won’t walk out hungry,” Rabbi Kagan said.

His “hero wife” took on much of the cooking and baking.

“A lot of people here haven’t been to Rosh Hashanah dinner in a long time, so a lot of it is assuring people that it’s something where they’ll be comfortable and welcome,” Rabbi Kagan said.

He also called in rabbinical students from Florida to distribute honey cakes to a couple hundred Jewish homes in the neighborhood and invite locals personally to Chabad’s Erev Rosh Hashanah dinner.

“We want everybody to feel that they are invited here for Rosh Hashanah, no matter where they’re coming from, who they are,” Rabbi Kagan said. “If they’re Jewish, they got a seat at our table.”

He is leading services throughout Rosh Hashanah, Sept. 11-13, concluding with a shofar sounding.

“We are encouraging people to come join us for the shofar blowing,” Rabbi Kagan said.

For those who can’t make the official shofar sounding time during the service, the rabbi plans to blow the shofar a second time later on Sept. 13: “That’s the mitzvah of the day.”

“A couple people mentioned to me that the last time they heard shofar on Rosh Hashanah was a long time ago, so they’re very excited,” he said. “I’m very excited to share the mitzvah with them up here.”

Then, for Yom Kippur, Rabbi Kagan will lead services on Sept. 20 and 21, ending with a break fast meal. The Kagans are optimistic about their first High Holidays in Clarksburg.

“Obviously, it’s a lot of work, but we’re looking forward to seeing people connect with each other and be able to see people who can celebrate the holiday that they may not have had the opportunity [to] in a long time,” Rabbi Kagan said.

“We’re very excited for an amazing High Holiday experience,” Chanie Kagan said.

“Everybody should feel invited here, and we want every Jew who lives in the Clarksburg, Germantown, Boyds, Damascus area to feel like they have a place to go,” Rabbi Kagan said.

zbell@midatlanticmedia.com