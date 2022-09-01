The Hon. Benjamin Barry Terner, of Leesburg, passed away peacefully in his home on Aug. 26. He leaves behind daughters Jessica and Michele Terner; future son-in-law Peter Kuempel; stepsons Kevin and Matthew Siebert; granddaughter Katherine Byrnes, step-grandson Grant Siebert; future step-grandson John Kuempel; and sister Elaine Malyn. He was proceeded in death by sister Estelle Rosenbaum. He also leaves behind nieces and nephews, Cindy (Richard) Portno, Lee (Sue) Rosenbaum, Linda (Ken) Lichtman, Neil (Hillary) Malyn and Mark (Lisa) Malyn. He is also survived by many beloved cousins and friends.

He was the former husband of Janet R. Terner and Leslie Siebert Terner and the beloved and cherished companion of the late Sheron Weiner. He is also survived by Sheron’s children, Marcia (companion, Paul Foldes) and Ellis “Ott” Weiner.

Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.