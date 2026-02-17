Howard Albert, 91, passed away peacefully on Feb. 13. Born June 8, 1934, in Washington, D.C. Howard was the beloved son of Phillip Albert and Rose Lesser Albert. Howard spent his early years in the nation’s capital and graduated from Roosevelt High School before beginning a life defined by dedication, skill and quiet determination. Howard was married to Elaine Neyman Albert for 65 years until Elaine’s passing on Sept. 22, 2022. They were inseparable and very happy in their own quirky way and managed to raise and nurture their children throughout their lives.

Howard proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps Reserve in the early 1960s — a commitment that remained deeply meaningful to him throughout his life. In fact, Howard brought home Lizzy the lizard from his USMC maneuvers in Arizona. Lizzy lived a few years and ended up on display in the National Zoo Reptile Room in D.C.

A man of extraordinary work ethic and technical talent, Howard completed two years of trade school to become a design draftsman while serving in the Marine Reserves, married and raising young children. His professional career in the aerospace industry spanned from the mid-1960s through the 1980s. As a design draftsman and electronics designer, he helped build and launch electronic payloads for both the Skylab missions and the Space Shuttle program — contributing to some of the most significant achievements in American space exploration.

In addition to his aerospace career, Howard worked tirelessly to support his family. For 25 years, he served as a tax preparer with H&R Block and took on side work assembling printed circuit boards. After retiring in the mid-1990s, Howard and Elaine relocated to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where together they operated a craft business specializing in custom foil imprinting. The venture reflected his creativity, precision and entrepreneurial spirit, and brought them many joyful years.

Howard was a man of many talents, humor and quiet strength — a skilled craftsman, problem solver, devoted husband and dedicated father. He believed in hard work, responsibility and providing for his family above all else. He had a passion for music, especially rock ‘n roll, and fancied himself as a drummer in a rock and roll band through the end. In his later years, his music therapy was always a highlight of his day. As most who knew him would attest to, Howard had a healthy appetite for food and life, never wanting to skip a meal or a chance to be with his wife, children, extended family and friends.

He is survived by his children, Eileen Holly Rothstein, Mitchell Steven Albert and Lee Michele Hammers. He was a proud grandfather to Jason Philip Hammers, Maxwell Stephan Rothstein, Terra Nichole Albert and Alex Steven Hammers. A cherished great-grandfather to Jacob Ramsey Hammers, Sophia Ruth Hammers and Eleanor Lovejoy Hammers. As well as a beloved brother to Rosalyn Albert and treasured uncle to nephew, David Albert.

Howard’s legacy lives on in the generations he helped shape through his example of perseverance, ingenuity and devotion to family. He will be missed by many, and his memory is a blessing.

Semper Fidelis.

Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.