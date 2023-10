On Oct. 16, Howard Allen Press of Olney, Md., passed away. Beloved husband of Sharon Lee Gutterman Press; cherished father of Barry Press and Jeffery Press (Dr. Melanie Pitone); loving grandfather of Oliver and Griffin Press; and dear brother of Morton (the late Joyce) Press, Arthur (Judith) Press and Marilyn (Leonard) Berger. Memorial contributions may be made to B’nai Shalom of Olney, the Parkinson Foundation of the National Capital Area, or to any Israeli fund.

