Howard Blatt of Rockville passed away on Oct. 3

at the age of 68. Father of son Marc Blatt; wife Nina Hoffman; sister Isadora Wiener; and by nieces, nephews and their children. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Society of Hematology (hematology.org) or Congregation B’nai Tzedek (bnaitzedek.org). Arrangements entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel