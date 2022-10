Howard Eisener of Bethesda passed away on Sept. 29. Husband of June Linowitz; father of Oren (Tara Burke) Eisner, Susan (Joseph) Lee and the late Seth Eisner; and former father-in-law of Melissa Handler. Grandfather of Ben and Zachary Eisner, Gabriel and R. Lee and Jacob Eisner; brother of the late Mel Eisner. Memorial contributions may be made to Am Kolel or a charity of your choice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

