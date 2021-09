Howard Ezra Deutch died on Aug. 26 at the age of 89. He is survived by his daughter, Karen (Wayne) Schwartz; son, Jeffrey (Sharon) Deutch; and sister, Judy Braun. Also surviving are six grandchildren, Randy, Dana, Arianne and Eva Schwartz, and Adam and Jenna Deutch. His wife of 56 years, Rosilyn Segall Deutch, died in 2016.

Howard was a lawyer, CPA, author, inventor and entrepreneur. Contributions can be made to JSSA. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.