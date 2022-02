Howard Goldberg, of Leisure World, Silver Spring, died on Jan. 30. Beloved husband of the late Bernice E. Goldberg; loving father of Jan Goldberg Harris (John Agar), Sally (Curt Freeland), Carol (Robert Gerard) and Lauren (James Stoddard) Goldberg; dear brother of David (Lois) Goldberg. Also survived by five grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Montgomery Hospice. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

