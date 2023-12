On Dec. 12, Howard Ledder of Riderwood Village, Silver Spring, Md., passed away. Beloved husband of Gloria Ledder; loving father of Meryl Ledder Robinson and Donna Ledder Meltze; cherished grandfather of Elisha, Dana, Ethan and Ilana; and great-grandfather of Aiden and Margo. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel