Howard M. Berman, of Rockville, formerly of Pittsburgh, died on Jan. 28. Born on May 1, 1936, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Jacob and Sara Berman and brother of the late Stanley (Marilyn) Berman. A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, he was a biochemist and worked in the research labs of the Veterans Administration Hospital in Pittsburgh until 1971. He then worked in research grant administration for the Veterans Administration in Washington, D.C., and then the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases of the National Institutes of Health in Bethesda. He was a member of Tikvat Israel Congregation in Rockville.

He was the beloved husband of the late Zenita Miller Berman; and beloved father of Amy (Mark) B. Hahn and the late Ellen R. Berman. He was the beloved grandfather of Jennifer (Gavin McNiven) Hahn, Sylvia Hahn, Luis (Rachel Aebig Hahn) Hahn and Marco (Bianca Matira) Hahn; and the beloved uncle of Michael and Perry Berman, and Brad and the late Lee Miller. Contributions may be made to the Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (sheldrickwildlifetrust.org).