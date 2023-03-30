On March 9, Hubert (Hank) Schlosberg, of Chevy Chase, passed away at age 91 after a short illness. He is predeceased by his loving wife of 60 years, Charlotte; and survived by his sons, Jeffrey (Arlyn) and Marc (Doreen); grandchildren, Jared and Alandra; and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Joanne Hirsch of Schaumburg, Ill., and his devoted companion of recent years, Janice Ackerman.

A native Washingtonian, Hank graduated from Syracuse University in 1953, then earned a J.D. in 1956 from the Georgetown University Law Center. From 1956-58, he served as a JAG officer with the Strategic Air Command, Air Force, at Pease AF Base in Dover, N.H. He subsequently maintained a private law practice for 60 years, specializing as a trial lawyer in personal injury, defamation and other legal issues. Hank served on multiple boards in Washington, D.C., including Arena Stage, the D.C. Jewish Community Center’s Theater J, and the Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington. Donations may be made to the Georgetown University Law Center, Washington Performing Arts Charlotte Schlosberg Vocal Scholarship Program, Capital Jewish Museum, Theater J or Arena Stage.