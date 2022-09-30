Jewish organizations assist in hurricane relief

Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, moving from the Gulf of Mexico along the West Coast over the state to the other side, leaving a path of destruction in its wake.

By the time it made landfall, Hurricane Ian was designated as a Category 4 storm, with wind gusts exceeding 150mph, more than 20 inches of rain and a storm surge as high as 12 ft. The storm resulted in mass amounts of flooding as far inland as Orlando, and leaving coastal cities like Ft. Meyers underwater.

Billions of dollars in damages to homes and businesses have left hundreds of thousands of residents displaced or stranded, or without power.

The Jewish Federations has set up a donations portal on their website called the JFNA 2022 Hurricane Relief Fund. The organization asks for donations to be made in order to assist all those affected by the hurricane.

Yet Hurricane Ian has not been the only cataclysmic storm to decimate U.S. citizens this year.

Hurricane Fiona decimated the island of Puerto Rico, leaving the territory completely without power. Flooding has displaced many residents and caused a significant amount of damage.

Israel’s national community-based volunteer emergency management services organization United Hatzalah sent a team composed of psychotrauma and crisis response experts to Puerto Rico to assist in the relief efforts for the island community.

Donations can be made to relief funds online. The JFNA fund also allows for an option for relief supporters to be updated about future funds.