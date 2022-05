Hyman Shapiro, of Rockville, died on April 29. Beloved husband of Barbara Shapiro; loving father of Mitchell and Gerald Shapiro and Donna (Larry) Liberman; dear grandfather of Benjamin (Alin), Zoe, Jared and Ethan Shapiro, and Lauren, Jessica and Joshua Liberman; and great-grandfather of Mason Shapiro. Contributions may be made to Congregation Beth El of Montgomery County. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

