On Aug. 8, Ilene Fineman Morris, of Rockville. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Floyd Marvin Morris. Devoted mother of Nancy (J. Carey) Smith, Susan (Steven) Fanaroff, Charles (Elise) Morris and the late Cheryl (surviving, Richard Weisgal) Morris. Dear sister of Marshall (Carole) Fineman. Loving grandmother of Hilary (Alex), Joshua and Cassandra Weisgal, Tristan (Anderson) Smith, Dr. Alexander (Rebecca Fleishman), Neil (Jaclyn) and Harrison (Katie) Fanaroff and Spencer, Hailey and Kyle Morris. Adored great-grandmother of 11. Contributions may be made to the Barrow Neurological Foundation or the Raynaud’s Association. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

