Illene Dellon of Potomac, Md., passed away from a long illness on Dec. 28 at the age of 81. Ilene was born in Bronx, N.Y., on June 29, 1942, to Lazarus and Sally Bresnick. She was the beloved wife of the late Franklin Dellon, devoted mother of Steven (Patricia) Dellon, Daniel (Mary) Dellon and Lori (Martin) Ramos, and loving sister of Frances Zimmerman. She is also survived by grandchildren Rachel Onorato, Lauren Dellon, Michael Dellon, Ricky Hoadley, Eric Hoadley, Jason Dellon, Jack Ramos and Erin Ramos, great-grandchildren Sophia Onorato and Olivia Onorato, and nieces Sara Zimmerman and Amy Zimmerman. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org).

