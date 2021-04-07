Ilya Dolgopyat, of Silver Spring, passed away on March 24. He was 84. He was predeceased by his cherished parents, Roza and Yefim Dolgopyat. Ilya Dolgopyat was born in 1936 in a village in Ukraine. Nine days after birth, he suffered an infection and had hearing problems ever since. Despite his disability and a humble background, he graduated from Moscow Institute of Engineering and Economics.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Larisa Dolgopyat; children, Dmitry Dolgopyat and Evgenii Dolgopyat; and grandchildren, Maria, Mitya, Gregory and Tatiana Dolgopyat. Services by Sol Levinson & Bros.