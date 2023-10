On Oct. 18, Inez Hope Frank of Olney, Md., passed away surrounded by her loving family. Inez was the beloved wife of Mark Kaprow and the devoted mother of Daniel Eli (Loretta Marie Bacon) Kaprow. She is survived by many loving family members and friends who she cherished dearly. Prior to her retirement in 2015, Inez was a Human Resources Director for Fairfax County Government. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feeding America at SupportFeedingAmerica.org.

