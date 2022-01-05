Inez Mae Goldstein, of Potomac Falls, Va., died on Dec. 30. She was 93. Wife of the late David A. Goldstein; mother of Warren Goldstein of Orient, N.Y., Ralph Goldstein of Alexandria and Ellen Flores of Vienna, Va. Grandmother of Isaac Luria, Jacob Luria, Katie Goldstein, Katrina Rose, Dylan Goldstein, Larissa Vachon-Flores and Michelle Neville; great-grandmother of Caleb, Eva, Judah and Skylar Luria, and Anza Aleman-Goldstein. Contributions may be made to the Clergy Discretionary Funds at Temple Rodef Shalom, 2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church, VA 22043 (templerodefshalom.org).