Ira Ginsburg

Ira Gerald “Jerry” Ginsburg, born on Nov. 4, 1940, passed away peacefully on Dec. 31. He is survived by his beloved wife Sydell “Toby” Ginsburg; devoted children Jeffrey Ginsburg, Jacqueline Havens, Janine Orchin, David (Jackie) Ehrlich, Linda (Stu) Taub and Howard (Sharon) Ehrlich; his cherished grandchildren Steven (Caroline), Brad, Michelle (Andy), Jenna (Corey), Sammi, Philip, Charlie, Zachary, Brandon (Kayla), Jeremy (Megan), Max and Leo; treasured great-grandchildren Miles, Teddy, Jaxon, Ryder and Dylan; brother Gilbert Ginsburg.

Jerry was a devoted family man, loyal friend and thoughtful presence in the lives of all who knew him. Jerry lived a life marked by integrity, quiet strength and a deep appreciation for the people and moments that mattered most. Jerry will forever be remembered for his quick wit and sense of humor. Nothing was more important to Jerry than his wife, children and grandchildren. His legacy is one of kindness, reliability, strength and dedication —qualities that will continue to be remembered and honored by those who had the privilege of knowing him.

Memorial contributions may be made to The American Cancer Society.