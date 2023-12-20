Ira Manuel Platt 91 of Rockville, Md., passed away peacefully on Dec. 10 surrounded by the love of his family. Beloved husband of Harriet Tudor Platt, cherished father of Deborah Bluestein, Michael and Kelly Platt, Loni Kaplan (z”l) (Todd and Pam Kaplan). Devoted Zayde of Avery Bluestein, Adam Kaplan, Jaron Kaplan, Alex Bluestein, Evan Kaplan, Derek Kaplan and Kayla Reed. Ira was the loving son of Rev Albert (z”l) and Cecelia Schroeder Platt (z”l), dear brother of Judith (z”l) and Max Bernhardt (z”l), and Paula Lee (z”l) and Tom Lee. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of your choice.

