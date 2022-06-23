Irene Gelrud Schwartz, of Rockville, died on June 12. Devoted wife of the late Isadore Schwartz and the late Barney Snukals. Beloved mother of Arlynn Joffe, Aaron Snukals (Beverly), Carol Freedman (Calvin) and Madeleine Samuels (Alan); cherished grandmother of Brett Joffe, David Joffe, Jay Samuels, Bari Weins (Jesse), Sharon Fullerton (Chris), Philip Freedman (Mindy) and Seth Bateman (Angela); loving Bubbi to eight great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her brother, Jack Gelrud; sister, Pauline Sherman and daughter Loretta Schwartz Bateman.

Contributions may be made to Temple Beth Ami/Tikkun Olam Fund, 14330 Travilah Road, Rockville, MD 20850 or the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org). Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.