Irene Katz Janow, of Virginia Beach, formerly of Falls Church, died peacefully in her home on Jan. 13. She was 97. She was born in Rokiskis, Lithuania, on Aug. 21, 1924, and immigrated with her entire family to the United States in 1939. Irene met her future husband of 63 years, Carl, and, shortly after their marriage, moved to Falls Church where they raised their two daughters. Irene and Carl belonged to Arlington/Fairfax Jewish Center in Arlington, Agudas Achim in Alexandria and Kesher Israel in Washington.

Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Esther and Aaron Katz; her husband, Carl; brothers, Bernard, Sol and Herbert Katz; and brother-in-law, Harry Sterling. She is survived by her daughters, Marcia (Bruce) Kay and Leora (Nathan) Drory; her grandchildren, Jennifer (Michael Newman) Kay, Sara (Brandon) MacLellan, Esty (Noach) Gruen, Danit Drory and Aaron Drory; her two great-grandchildren, Yaakcov Moshe and Miriam; Irene’s sister, Helen Sterling; sisters-in-law, Judy Katz and Zipora Katz; and many nieces and nephews. Donations may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org).

Never miss a story.

Sign up for our newsletter. Email Address Subscribe Cancel