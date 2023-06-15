On June 4, Irene Manisewitz Silver passed away peacefully at home in Falls Church. She was 93. Survivors include her devoted husband of nearly 72 years, Bernard Silver; beloved children, Ann Shamaskin (Joel), David Silver (Elaine Vale) and Susan Silver Levy (Stephan); cherished grandchildren, Deborah Trimble (Aaron), Andrea Garroway (Jordan), Sara Meizlish (Max), Benjamin Silver (Lindsey), Hannah Silver, Rachel Silver, Jacob Levy, Noah Levy, and Samantha Levy; and six adorable great-grandchildren. Contributions may be made to Hadassah (Hadassah.org).

