Irene Neuvelt of Rockville passed away on Sept. 23 at the age of 89. Wife of Theodore Neuvelt; mother of Robert (deceased) (Carol), Nancy (Robert) Sher; and grandmother of Torie and Joey Sher, Peter, Lily and Nicole Neuvelt. She is also survived by many nephews, nieces and friends. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial gifts be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

