Irma Gudelsky Hirschman passed away surrounded by loving family at home in Palm Beach, Fla., on Dec. 30. She was 92. She is predeceased by her late husband, Behrl Hirschman; beloved son Michael Hirschman; brothers Albert and Jerome Gudelsky; and sister-in-law, Audrey Gudelsky. She is survived by her children Sandra (David) Spiegel, Marjorie (Charles) Nichols and Lawrence Hirschman; and daughter-in-law, Phyllis Hirschman; sister-in-law, Joan Gudelsky; grandchildren, Lauren (Gregory Karam) Spiegel, Jessica Spiegel, Emily (Roger) Wilkerson, Liza Nichols, Melissa Hirschman, Max (Tatiana Fontina) Hirschman, Evan Hirschman and Benjamin Hirschman; and great-grandchildren, Ruby Karam and Emma Hirschman. Donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research.