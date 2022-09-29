Irvin B. Blass, of Chevy Chase and Naples, Fla., passed away Sept. 16 at the age of 97. Irvin was predeceased by his two sons, Steven Blass and Dr. Gary Blass. He is survived by his wife, Annette; his daughter, Wenda Behrens, and son-in-law, Dr. Alan Behrens; grandchildren, Dr. Marcus Behrens (Mary), Lindsay Meirowitz (Alex), Skyler Mauck (Heather), Brandon Blass (Nezzy) and Dacia Blass; and five great- grandchildren, Jack Meirowitz, Sloan Meirowitz, Alexsandrea Parsons, Henrik Mauck and Wiley Blass.

Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Cancer Hospital and to Ohr Kodesh Congregation in Chevy Chase.

