Irvin Koniak, of Potomac, died on June 30. Beloved husband of Muriel Slovitz Koniak. Devoted father of Lesley (deceased) and Steve Garelick, Carrie and John Palmer and Stephanie and John Dziekan. Loving son of Minnie Rimert Koniak. Beloved brother of Audrey Silva. Cherished grandfather of Max and Brett Palmer, Seth and Abby Garelick and Bennett and Garrett Dziekan. Contributions may be made to the Lungevity Foundation.