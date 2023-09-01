On Aug. 8, Irving A. Beyda, of Rockville, died at age 93. He was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., and raised in the Washington, D.C., area. Irving was a graduate of the University of Miami and served in the Army. He worked in the Beyda family retail business in Washington until the 1960s and later founded FAB Real Estate Company in Bethesda. Irving was a beloved founding member of Kol Shalom.

Son of late Abraham J. Beyda and late Esther Beyda. Beloved husband of Vivian. Devoted father of Abraham (Rachel) and Esther (Yaron). Brother of the late Joseph A. Beyda (Mary) and the late Cynthia Sutton (late Mike). Grandfather of three and a beloved uncle. Contributions may be made to Kol Shalom.