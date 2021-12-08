Irwin Chornock, of Rockville, died on Dec. 1. Beloved husband of Ruth Brudner Chornock. Devoted father of Joseph (Jean) and Lenny (Carol) Chornock and Wendy (Jim) Streight. Loving grandfather of Jeffrey (Dyana) Chornock, Hannah (Yacov) Farkas, Danielle Chornock, Andrew and Allison Yarrow, Becca (Sam) Solondz, Lauren (Dovi) Gluck, Michaela, Jonathan and Aiden Chornock and Devin Streight. Dear great-grandfather of Emma, Charlie, Avraham, Eliana, Avi, Liana and Ira. Brother of the late Bernice “Bunny” Nimar. Contributions may be made to Congregation Har Tzeon-Agudath Achim (htaa.org), Tikvat Israel (tikvatisrael.org) or to Chabad of Upper Montgomery County (ourshul.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.