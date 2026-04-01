Irwin Goldbloom, 94, former Justice Department deputy assistant attorney general and Latham & Watkins senior partner, died on March 31.

A native of Syracuse, New York, Irwin attended Syracuse University, earning a bachelor’s (1955) and an LLB (1958) from the College of Law. After law school, Irwin moved to Washington, D.C., where he built his career in public service and private practice as a civil litigator, handling complex civil and politically sensitive cases, including those tied to Watergate and the Kennedy assassination.

In retirement, he was a strong advocate for seniors; he was appointed to the Montgomery County Commission on Aging as chair and served on the Jewish Council for the Aging. An avid tennis player, he enjoyed vacationing on the Outer Banks. He shared a lifelong love of Broadway musicals and theater with his children and grandchildren, and took classical piano lessons later in life.

Survived by his wife, Margaret, five children, Donna (Ed – deceased), Abby (David), Claire (Jon), Moira and Gwen, and eight grandchildren, Daniel, Adam, Leora (Noah), Ari, Eddie, Leo, Milo and Sasha. Memorial contributions may be made to American Jewish World Service or The Children’s Inn at NIH. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.