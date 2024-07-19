Isaac David Benkin, known to all as David, passed away peacefully at 3 a.m. on July 13 at the age of 89, due to heart failure.

David was born on July 5, 1935 to Marie and Samuel Benkin. He is predeceased by his beloved sister Ellen and was a father to a daughter, Sharon, and to two sons, Josh and Jeremy. His legacy is carried forward by his fiancée Rebecca “Becky” Adler and her children: Sharon (Seth), David, Steve and Larry (Libby). David was a proud grandfather to Nick and Matthew Casertano, and to Sam Benkin.

David’s life was marked by his kindness, wisdom and dedication to his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home, 202-541-1001. May his memory be a blessing.