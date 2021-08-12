Isaac Gendelman, of Silver Spring, passed away on Aug. 3. Beloved husband of the late Goldie Gendelman. Devoted father of Joycee (Howard) Giberman and Asher (Jill) Gendelman. Loving grandfather of Ari (Jennevieve) and Rachel Giberman and Moriah, Jessy and Eliana Gendelman. Dear great-grandfather of Joshua and Isabelle Giberman. He was a Holocaust survivor and every member of his immediate family perished. Contributions may be made to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.