Jack Herman passed away peacefully on April 24. He was born and grew up in Pittsfield, Massachusetts, lived in Chevy Chase and Rockville, Maryland, and was a seasonal Floridian.

He is the son of the late Rose and Israel Herman; the beloved husband of 70 years to

Florence Harrison Herman who predeceased him; the father of David Herman (Iris Kluser) and Robin Herman Windt (Allan Windt); and the loving brother of Claire Herman Sklar.

He is also the grandfather of eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren who adored their Pop-Pop. He was a vice president of Harrison Bros. in Washington, D.C., and dedicated much of his life as the president of the Adas Israel Men’s Club in Washington, D.C., as a member of Beth Shalom in Clearwater, Florida, and at Morton Plant Meese Hospital, where he fed patients who were unable to feed themselves. Donations may be made to the Israel charity of your choice.