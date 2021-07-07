Jack Merlin Epstein, of Ellicott City, passed away on June 29 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 78. Jack was born on June 25, 1943, in Atlanta. He attended Henry Grady High School and The Georgia Institute of Technology, where he was a member of the AEPi fraternity. Following his graduation in 1965, Jack served as a special vehicle mechanic in the Air Force during the Vietnam War. The proud Yellow Jacket worked as an engineer for the Coca-Cola Company for several years before moving to Miami to work at Sea Isle, Inc., with his father-in-law. In 1975, Jack and the family relocated to Maryland, where he started Hill’s Gourmet Gifts and, later, Chesapeake Sales, a confectionary brokerage, which he ran until his retirement in 2017.

Following his retirement, he volunteered with the Assist Our Kids program through Howard County Public Schools, and loved spending time with and caring for his grandchildren. He was an active member of Temple Isaiah in Columbia and the Merlin Family Circle. Jack was predeceased by his first wife, Judi Kross Epstein; his parents, Joe and Sunny Epstein, and his sister, Ellen Schoeman. He is survived by his wife, Lesley Greenberg; his sons, Michael, Adam and Marc and his daughters-in-law, Melissa and Amanda; his brother and his sister-in-law, Sandy Epstein and Elizabeth Appley; his stepchildren, Danny, Michael and Jessica; 10 grandchildren; two nieces; two nephews; his large extended family and many dear friends. Arrangements by Sol Levinson & Bros.