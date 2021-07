Jack Michaelson, of Silver Spring, passed away on June 22. Beloved husband of the late Mildred (Molly) Michaelson; loving father of Melanie Michaelson and the late Stephanie M. Rhodes; dear grandfather of Brennan, Cameron and Eve Rhodes. Contributions may be made to the Judith A. Lese Breast Cancer Foundation, 16012 Chester Mill Terrace, Silver Spring, MD 20906. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.