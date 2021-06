Jack S. Schiffman, of Washington, passed away on June 16. Beloved son of Maxine and the late Jack S. Schiffman Sr. Dear brother of Mary Beth (David Tochen) Schiffman and Robert Mark Schiffman. Jack is also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Contributions may be made to the Whitman-Walker Foundation, Inc. (whitmanwalkerimpact.org) or to the Human Rights Campaign (hrc.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.