Jackie Barnett passed away in the early hours of Jan. 18. She leaves behind three young boys, Benji, Rémy and Joël. Her husband, Bob, will remain their loving father, and her brother, Michael, will continue to be a devoted uncle to them. Please remember her for the things that she did and who she was, and not what killed her.

Remember her when your kitchen is covered with flour and when you conjugate verbs. Think of her when you yell at your sewing machine and when your hands are coated in paint. Recall her memory when you sign your name in purple crayon and when you hear children making way too much noise during Seder.

Honor her memory by supporting and loving her boys and ensuring they grow up to be the men they are meant to be. Jackie’s family would greatly appreciate you sending them some stories or memories about her for the boys to read later.

In lieu of food or flowers, Jackie’s friend, Lisa Mahler, set up a page to collect donations so Jackie’s boys can continue doing the activities that were important to her and will help give them some consistency and continuity in their lives. Donations may be made at gofund.me/7b0e904f.