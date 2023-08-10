On Aug. 4, Jacob (Jack) Neufeld, of Potomac, died at age 82. Born on Dec. 12, 1940, in Buczacz, Poland, he was one of three children from his town that survived World War II.

Jack and his mother (Nettie) survived by hiding in the forest, people’s homes and anywhere they could find shelter. His father (Nadje Dunajer) was a partisan who was killed a few days before the end of the war.

Jack and his mother were rescued and spent time in D.P. camps. They arrived in New York in 1950.

Jack served with the Army Corps of Engineers at Fort Campbell, Kentucky, and Fort Belvoir, Virginia, from 1964–1966. He earned bachelor and master’s degrees in Russian history at New York University and did doctoral studies at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, and at the University of Maryland, College Park in American studies.

As a career Air Force historian, Jack served as director of the Air Force Historical Studies Office from 1992 until his retirement in 2006. For nearly 15 years, he was the editor of and contributed articles to Air Power History, the quarterly journal of the Air Force Historical Foundation. He also taught history at the University of Maryland, Montgomery College and at American Military University.

Jack and his beloved wife, Shari, celebrated their 58th wedding anniversary in April. Survivors also include daughters Michelle (Jon Goldberg) and Jessica Goldstein; son Neil; and grandchildren Jordan Goldberg, Jeremy Goldstein, Kyra Goldstein, Ethan Goldstein, Andie Neufeld and Logan Neufeld.

Contributions may be made to U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum (ushmm.org) or PFNCA (parkinsonfoundation.org)