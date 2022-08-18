Jacqueline Elaine Berner, of Oakland, Calif., died on Aug. 11. Devoted mother of Kenneth Franklin (Jennifer Collins), Karla Adean Rose (Neil Charles Amber), Mikhael Dobb Smith (Cassidy Gephart) and Nicole Gina Berner (Debra Katz). Loving grandmother of Malika and Jonah Amberose and Mattan, Naveh Amit (Solimar Aponte-Huertas) and Segev Ness Berner-Kadish and Hannah Rose Franklin. Contributions may be made to University Synagogue, 3400 Michelson Dr., Irvine, CA 92612 (Universitysynagogue.org) or to HIAS (HIAS.org). Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

