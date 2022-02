James Edgar Weiss, of Montgomery County, died on Jan. 20. Beloved son of the late Samuel and Jeannette Weiss; uncle of Barry (Kamal), Alan, Brian (Madeleine), Douglas (Sheri) and Daniel Cohen; great-uncle of Sunitha Cohen Barron and Sam Cohen; great-great-uncle of Jordan and Aden Barron. Donations may be made to the Jewish Foundation for Group Homes. Arrangements entrusted to Torchinsky Hebrew Funeral Home.

