James “Jim” Savitz

James (Jim) Elliot Savitz, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, attorney, musician and friend, passed away peacefully on July 14 at the age of 76. Jim lived a life defined by integrity, generosity, intellect, humor and a genuine love for those fortunate enough to know him. He was known for his quick wit, infectious sense of humor and the playful banter that could lighten any room.

Born in Hamilton, Ohio, to Jack and Esther Savitz, Jim grew up surrounded by a close-knit extended family as one of 10 male grandchildren on his mother’s side. From an early age, Jim developed a lifelong love of music, playing in a band during high school and becoming known among friends for both his musical talent and easygoing personality, which led to the opportunity to participate in a USO tour, one of his fondest memories. He was well-liked wherever he went, forming friendships that endured throughout his life.

Jim attended Indiana University before earning his Juris Doctor from American University. He ultimately made Montgomery County, Maryland, his home, where he built a distinguished and iconic career as a real estate attorney. For decades, Jim was widely recognized as a pioneer in the real estate community, and well respected for his professionalism, personality and sound judgment.

Beyond his legal practice, Jim was deeply committed to educating others. He taught continuing education courses for real estate professionals, generously sharing his knowledge with others to help shape generations of practitioners throughout Montgomery County. He was a past member of numerous Boards of Directors, including hospitals, charities and chambers of commerce.

While Jim’s professional accomplishments were significant, those who knew him best understood that his greatest joy came from the life he built outside the office. Jim was deeply dedicated to his family. He shared a loving marriage with his wife, traveling the world together and building a home filled with love, laughter and an ever-changing pack of beloved dogs.

Jim was a proud father and stepfather. He cherished his role as grandfather to six grandchildren, who affectionately knew him as “Papa,” taking great pride in watching each of them grow and celebrating their unique personalities and accomplishments. His love for his family was unwavering, and the memories they created together will remain a lasting source of comfort.

Jim is survived by his devoted wife, Kathleen Savitz; his children, Jessica (Brian) Friedman, Jordan (Melyssa) Savitz; and his stepchildren, Alexandra (Josh) Ross, Christopher (Ciara) Puderbaugh and Katherine (Matt) Mitchell; his beloved grandchildren; his brother, David Savitz (Pam Casadonte); along with many extended family members and life long friends.

Jim will be remembered as a man who listened carefully, laughed often, played beautifully, taught generously and lived honorably. His legacy lives on in the family he adored, the community he served and the music, laughter and love that so often filled every room where he gathered with those he cherished.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that memorial contributions be made in Jim’s honor to the Madison House Autism Foundation, an organization dedicated to creating meaningful opportunities and lifelong supports for adults with autism, helping them lead fulfilling and independent lives, or to Melwood’s Camp Accomplish, a partnership with Children’s National Hospital that provides life-changing summer camp experiences for children with and without disabilities.

All services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.