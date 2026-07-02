James Mark Stein — known to everyone simply as Jimmy or Jim — passed away peacefully on June 29 at the age of 68. He leaves behind a lifetime of laughter, warmth and love. A native Washingtonian who spent most of his life in Baltimore and most recently called Boca Raton home, Jim built a respected career as a real estate and investment guru, but it was his giving heart, quick wit and perpetual sense of humor that truly defined him. He never met a room he couldn’t light up or a friend he couldn’t make laugh, and he was beloved by everyone fortunate enough to know him. He is survived by his sister, Lynn R. Levitan; his brother, Richard E. Stein; his sons, Oliver and Kyle; his step-sister and brother-in-law, Sheree and Tom Spriggs; his cousin, Susan B. Demers; and a sprawling extended family of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Jim was reunited in passing with his mother, Lois B. Levitan; his father, Stanley R. Stein; and his brother, Alan J. Stein. Jim’s spirit, humor and love for his family will be deeply missed but never forgotten. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care. Donate to Foundation Fighting Blindness, Inc. in memory of James Mark Stein.