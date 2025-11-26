James Rosenthal

James “Jim” Rosenthal, 83, passed away peacefully on Nov. 20. Born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Jim lived a life grounded in loyalty, optimism, service and an unwavering devotion to the people he loved. He and Judie Rosenthal were the loving parents of three children: Brad (Cheryl Katz) Rosenthal, Todd (Robyn) Rosenthal and their late daughter Lisa Rosenthal. Jim was a proud grandfather to Ian, Shoshana and Griffin Rosenthal, and to Gabriel Stein and Zachary Rosenthal who brought him tremendous pride and joy.

Jim is also survived by his cherished sister, Helen, and by his nephew and niece, Ira Gebler and Felissa Onixt, who remained an important part of his life. Together, their families created a close-knit bond that he cherished deeply.

Jim shared a deeply meaningful chapter of his life with his longtime partner, Suzanne Schwartz, whose companionship, warmth and love enriched his later years. He embraced Suzanne’s family as his own, including her son Michael and his family.

A lifelong boating enthusiast, Jim found joy on the water from childhood through retirement. Over the years he owned several boats, each one larger than the last, eventually fulfilling his dream of living aboard. His happiest days were spent on the water, surrounded by the peace and freedom he found there. A graduate of New York State Maritime, after spending time in the Merchant Marines, Jim worked at Newport News Shipbuilding, then moved his family to Maryland to work for Bechtel Power Corporation, and then finished his career with the Department of Energy.

He also served with pride in the Coast Guard Auxiliary, combining his passion for boating with safety and service to others. An active community leader, Jim served on several neighborhood boards — often as president — always striving to make a positive difference. He supported his children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews in all of their activities and particularly enjoyed being the loudest person in the cheering section and holding the record (in his mind) of having the shortest swim meet as a head timer.

Jim will be remembered for his loyalty, optimism and dedication to helping his community. His belief in family, his generosity with friends and his desire to support those around him leave a legacy that extends through the people in his life, particularly multiple generations of Rosenthals, Geblers, Eisenbergs, Lacks and beyond.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Lisa Rosenthal Fund for Metastatic Breast Cancer Research at the University of Minnesota: www.giving.umn.edu/giveto/rosenthal.