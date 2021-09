Jane Brandt Bulbin (nee Brandt), formerly of Washington, died on Aug. 30. Beloved wife of Samuel S. Bulbin; cherished mother of Dr. David H. Bulbin (Dr. Barbara Graves), Max S. Bulbin (Dana), Dr. Jessica B. Duis (Joseph) and Lauren J. Bulbin; adoring grandmother of Nathan, Jacob, Mira, Hannah, Talia, Gracie, Henry, Ariella, Kayla and Noah. Contributions may be sent to Time’s Up Foundation. Arrangements by Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.